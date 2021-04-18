Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.
In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
