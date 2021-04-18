Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $478.79 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.80 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.