Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.