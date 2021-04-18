Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Lindsay Partridge Purchases 25,000 Shares

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) insider Lindsay Partridge bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$20.53 ($14.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$513,250.00 ($366,607.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 11th. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The Building Products Australia segment manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products used in the building industry.

