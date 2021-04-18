Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 385 to GBX 400. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Brewin Dolphin traded as high as GBX 331.50 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 445096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.50 ($4.28).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 372.33 ($4.86).

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Toby Strauss bought 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Also, insider Robin Beer purchased 240 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £717.60 ($937.55). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 66,249 shares of company stock worth $20,072,943.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 287.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.85.

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

