Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 15th.

BNTGF remained flat at $$87.15 during trading hours on Friday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $87.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.