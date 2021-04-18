Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 15th.

BNTGF remained flat at $$87.15 during trading hours on Friday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $87.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

