Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.22

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.22 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 94.10 ($1.23). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23), with a volume of 1,738,455 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 48.30.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

