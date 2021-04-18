Bounce Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.12 Million (AUCTION)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Bounce Token has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. Bounce Token has a total market cap of $89.12 million and $7.01 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounce Token coin can now be bought for about $42.76 or 0.00075994 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00066910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.00277990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00027651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.37 or 0.00729243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,215.80 or 0.99897909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.23 or 0.00833850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bounce Token Coin Profile

Bounce Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounce Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

