Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,428 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $65,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,539.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

