Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Boralex from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of BRLXF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.75. 291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. Boralex has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

