Bonk (BONK) 1-Day Volume Hits $56,714.00

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00067633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.61 or 0.00685239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00088675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00039348 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.