Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $2,985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of BCC opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

