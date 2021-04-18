BMO Capital Markets Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $428.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $428.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $402.54.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $378.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.53. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $265.92 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

