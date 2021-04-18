Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,428. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.
About Bluestone Resources
