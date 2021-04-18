Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,428. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

