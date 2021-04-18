Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Update

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,800 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 385,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of BLBD opened at $26.27 on Friday. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $712.23 million, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Equities analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blue Bird by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 118,285 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after buying an additional 400,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 429,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

