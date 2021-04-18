Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Million

Brokerages expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report $1.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $1.76 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $1.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $12.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 million to $18.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.65 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $36.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 226,981 shares of company stock worth $11,521,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BLNK traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. 2,743,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,407,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.