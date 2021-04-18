Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $40.18 million and $4.30 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00004557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00065265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.91 or 0.00278943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.63 or 0.00706389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00025475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,100.50 or 1.00665324 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $456.20 or 0.00848853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

