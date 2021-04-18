BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report $40.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.21 million and the lowest is $40.18 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $41.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $169.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.59 million to $171.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $174.35 million, with estimates ranging from $172.11 million to $176.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.95 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $845.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

