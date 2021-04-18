BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 554.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $58.69 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,381.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.