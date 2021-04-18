Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $446.84 million and $16.00 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00004423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001153 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00017364 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.