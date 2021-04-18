Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.08 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.67 or 0.00064652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $662.41 million and approximately $17.08 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,165.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $903.34 or 0.01637515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.48 or 0.00561008 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004627 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

