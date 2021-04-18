BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.86 Million

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post sales of $444.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $482.40 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $502.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.87.

BMRN stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $4,335,452. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

