BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $168,450.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 5,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,535.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,919 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $383,038.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Greef Roderick De sold 3,855 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $140,823.15.

On Friday, March 26th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,893 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $101,283.93.

On Friday, February 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,509 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $183,786.84.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $183,817.20.

Shares of BLFS opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $17,934,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

