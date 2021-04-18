BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report sales of $12.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.40 million and the highest is $21.81 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $73.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.83 million to $84.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $124.82 million to $203.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,740,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

