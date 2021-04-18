BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

