BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.68.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 843,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,344. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,857,882 shares of company stock valued at $110,766,488 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $30,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.