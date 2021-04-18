Beverly B. Wittekind Sells 8,000 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $92.07 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

