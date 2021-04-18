Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $73.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Shares of BERY opened at $62.80 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after buying an additional 1,676,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 563.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,621,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

