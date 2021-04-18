Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€19.30” Price Target for SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ)

Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.29 ($17.98).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SAF-Holland stock opened at €13.63 ($16.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $618.72 million and a P/E ratio of 45.43. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €4.13 ($4.86) and a 1-year high of €13.78 ($16.21). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.