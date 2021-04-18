Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €81.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.47 ($87.61).

HEI stock opened at €80.44 ($94.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.46. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a twelve month high of €79.44 ($93.46).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

