Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $208.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.90. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

