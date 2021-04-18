Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $19.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 14.2% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $85.22. 6,199,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,528. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average is $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

