Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 0.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

