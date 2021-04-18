Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $260.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 95.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.35 and its 200-day moving average is $244.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

