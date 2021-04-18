Bean Cash (BITB) Trading 50.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 68.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $175.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,122,261,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

