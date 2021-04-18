Beacon Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 9.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $234,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.