Beacon Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 6.6% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $162,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 115,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,875. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $95.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

