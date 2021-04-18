Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

BMWYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

