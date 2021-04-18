Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €108.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €86.00 ($101.18).

ETR:BMW opened at €88.38 ($103.98) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 1-year high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

