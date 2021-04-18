Bay Rivers Group Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Amgen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

