Bay Rivers Group Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bay Rivers Group trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,913. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

