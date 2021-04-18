Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 743.67 ($9.72).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDEV. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of LON BDEV traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 784 ($10.24). 2,488,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,067. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 750.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 654.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of £7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

