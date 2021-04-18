Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

