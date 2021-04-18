Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $9,862,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $238,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

