Barclays Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $108.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.68.

DDOG opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,010.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68. Datadog has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,414,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,808,871.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,150,825 shares of company stock worth $206,702,280 over the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Datadog by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

