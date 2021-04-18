Barclays Begins Coverage on Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jet2 stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

