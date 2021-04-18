Barclays Begins Coverage on Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Jet2 stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.
Jet2 Company Profile
