Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €58.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.37 ($61.62).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €48.59 ($57.16) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.83.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

