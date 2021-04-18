Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Gap Up to $54.91

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.91, but opened at $56.30. Banner shares last traded at $54.88, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,792,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,032,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,457,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

