Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $64.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTJ. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

