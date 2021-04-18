Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) & 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Head to Head Analysis

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bandwidth and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 1 7 0 2.88 3D Systems 1 9 0 0 1.90

Bandwidth presently has a consensus price target of $192.86, indicating a potential upside of 42.80%. 3D Systems has a consensus price target of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -8.90% 0.86% 0.45% 3D Systems -24.61% -11.38% -7.07%

Volatility & Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and 3D Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $232.59 million 14.51 $2.49 million ($0.43) -314.07 3D Systems $629.09 million 4.23 -$69.88 million ($0.39) -54.69

Bandwidth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3D Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bandwidth beats 3D Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications under the Simbionix brand, and digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

