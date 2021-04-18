Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 6,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,321. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.97. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

